Cowboys Announce Ezekiel Elliott's Status For Bears Game

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys kneels in the endzone before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys' rushing attack hasn't been quite as potent as it was last year but might be even less effective on Sunday against the Chicago Bears if star running back Ezekiel Elliott doesn't play.

Unfortunately, things appear to be leaning heavily in that direction. Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys have listed Elliott as "doubtful" for Sunday's game.

The overwhelming majority of players who have been listed as "doubtful" have ultimately been scratched from the game. So barring something downright miraculous, Elliott won't play against the Bears.

Elliott has played in all seven games for the Dallas Cowboys this season and leads the team with 443 rushing yards and four touchdowns. His 475 yards from scrimmage are third on the team.

In the absence of Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard is going to get the bulk of the carries. Pollard has arguably been more efficient with his touches, averaging 6.2 yards per touch while Elliott is averaging 4.1.

The Cowboys offense currently ranks 22nd in points and 29th in yards while ranking 14th in rushing yards. Their passing game has really taken a nosedive this season, ranking 27th right now - albeit with star quarterback Dak Prescott absent for five of their first seven games.

Will Ezekiel Elliott's absence be a major blow for the Cowboys this weekend?