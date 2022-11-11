Cowboys Announce Ezekiel Elliott's Status For Sunday's Game

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 22: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys signals first down in the second half of a game against the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium on November 22, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Redskins 31-23. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys head to Lambeau Field this weekend to take on the Green Bay Packers in a battle of iconic NFL franchises. But will running back Ezekiel Elliott take the field with the rest of America's Team?

On Friday, the Cowboys listed Elliott as "questionable" for Sunday's big game against Green Bay. Elliott missed last week's game after previously suffering a hyperextended knee in October. He was limited in practice this week.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed a lot of optimism that Elliott would play. Speaking to 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, he said that he believes Elliott is "on the go."

“I do [think he’ll play],” Jones said, via ProFootballTalk. “Everything I’ve seen — I watched him yesterday, got a report on the practice... I think he’s on the go.”

Ezekiel Elliott has been solid but unremarkable for most of the season as the team continues to split the touches between him and No. 2 running back Tony Pollard.

He's on pace for over 1,000 rushing yards this season, but potentially the fewest carries of his career along with the fewest yards per touch of his career.

There's increasing speculation whether the Dallas Cowboys are just as good without Elliott as with him as Pollard continues to thrive as the No. 2 back.

For now though, the team's position is clear: If Ezekiel Elliott is healthy, he's going to start.