Cowboys Announce Halftime Performer For Thanksgiving Game

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 30: A general view after the Dallas Cowboys scored a touchdown against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are giving millennials a throwback with this year's Thanksgiving halftime performance.

Per Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein, "The Jonas Brothers will be performing at halftime show of Cowboys-Giants Thanksgiving game, they announced."

Adding, the performance will be in conjunction with the Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign as usual.

The pop-rock band, which skyrocketed to fame in the mid-to-late 2000s on Disney Channel, last released an album in 2019 entitled "Happiness Begins." It was the group's first project in 10 years after annual album releases from 2006-2009.

"We couldn't be more excited to return to AT&T Stadium and play The Salvation Army halftime show," the Jonas Brothers said in a statement.

"We are honored that our performance will help raise awareness of the great need that exists and encourage everyone to donate to The Salvation Army to make a difference in their communities this holiday season and all year long."

The Cowboys have been huge contributors to the Salvation Army over the years, with the Jones family donating $500,000 annually to the charitable organization.