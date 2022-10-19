Cowboys Announce Medical Decision On Dak Prescott

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 09: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts as he warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys did about as well as could have been expected without starting quarterback Dak Prescott on the field for five weeks.

After suffering a fractured thumb in Week 1, Prescott sat on the sidelines for Weeks 2-6. In that time, the Cowboys went 3-1 with backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center.

While that's great news, Dallas fans were hoping for even better news about the team's future. Now they have it.

According to a statement from the Cowboys, Prescott has been medically cleared to return to the field.

"Dak Prescott (thumb fracture) has been cleared medically to play according to #Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy. Tomorrow expect him to throw 40-50 balls at practice," Cowboys reporter Jane Slater said.

The news comes at a perfect time for Prescott, who will be facing one of the worst defenses in the NFL this weekend.

Dallas hosts the Detroit Lions, who are giving up over 30 points per game so far this season.

Prescott and company enter the game as seven-point favorites.