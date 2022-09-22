Cowboys Announce Michael Gallup Monday Night Decision

Getty Images.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy hinted that Michael Gallup will make his season debut against the New York Giants on Monday.

The key wide receiver has been out since suffering an ACL tear during Week 17 of the 2021 season.

“I don’t see Michael (Gallup) playing 70 plays in the game. It is his first game back," McCarthy said on Thursday, per Cowboys insider Michael Gahlken.

While this statement is a pretty clear indicator that Gallup will take the field on Monday night, McCarthy later walked back on his comments. He said it's the "hope" that the veteran wideout makes his season debut.

Gallup has hit every mark on his recovery timeline since undergoing ACL surgery on February 10. He was cleared for a "full slate" of practice activity earlier this week.

If Gallup does in fact return on Monday night, it looks like he'll be on a snap restriction. Either way, the Cowboys will no doubt be thrilled to have another reliable pass catcher on their thin wide receiver corps.

The 1-1 Cowboys will take on the 2-0 Giants at MetLife Stadium in a Monday Night Football contest.