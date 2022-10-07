Cowboys Announce More Brutal Injury News

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters suffered a chest injury during Thursday's practice and is now doubtful for Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

It's possible he could miss the next couple weeks of action, including his return to Philadelphia in Week 6, per Cowboys insider Todd Archer.

Peters, 40, signed with the Cowboys' practice squad back in September. The nine-time Pro Bowler has looked solid since his promotion to the active roster. He played 14 snaps in Week 3 and 21 snaps in Week 4.

With Peters out, Connor McGovern is expected to get the majority of the work at the left guard position.

This offensive line injury news comes at a rough time as the Cowboys prepare to protect stand-in QB1 Cooper Rush from Aaron Donald and the Rams pass rush this weekend.

Sunday's game will kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET in SoFi Stadium.