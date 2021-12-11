Cowboys Announce Official Decision On Randy Gregory

Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory is officially active. The team announced the news on Saturday, clearing the way for one of its most disruptive pass rushers to return to field this weekend.

Per the Dallas Cowboys’ PR team:

The @dallascowboys activated DT Neville Gallimore and DE Randy Gregory from Reserve/Injured-Designated for Return on Saturday. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) December 11, 2021

“The [Dallas Cowboys] activated DT Neville Gallimore and DE Randy Gregory from Reserve/Injured-Designated for Return on Saturday.”

Both defensive players are expected to be back in the lineup against the Washington Football Team. Gregory has been out since Week 9 with a calf injury. Meanwhile, Gallimore will be seeing his first action of 2021.

The Cowboys defense has already been playing well, but Gregory’s presence off the edge is a major addition. Before being sidelined with the calf, the veteran D-end had five sacks in just nine games.

Due to off-field issues, the former second-round pick out of Nebraska hasn’t been able to fully secure his footing in the NFL. Since entering the Cowboys, Gregory has shown flashes of what could’ve been top-10 overall talent. However, his playing time hasn’t been consistent throughout his career.

That said, Gregory is on pace for a career-high mark in sacks this season. His previous high was six and he’s just one away from tying that with a handful of games to go.

The Cowboys take one of their most-hated NFC East rivals in the 1 PM window on Sunday.