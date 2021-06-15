Cowboys Announce Official Decision On Training Camp

The Dallas Cowboys have made their official decision on this year’s training camp location.

Before the start of the 2021 season, the Cowboys will return to their usual training camp site in Oxnard, California. Fans will be allowed to attend all practices starting with the team’s first workout at 11 a.m. PT on Thursday, July 22, per NFL Network insider Jane Slater.

It’s official the #Cowboys announce a return to Oxnard for training camp. Fans will be able to attend all practice sessions that are open to the public, beginning with the first workout at 11:00 a.m. (Pacific time) on Thursday, July 22nd. #LetsGo — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) June 15, 2021

Amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the Cowboys elected to forgo their usual trip to Oxnard. Instead, they stayed near home in Frisco, Texas and no fans were permitted to attend.

This move back to Oxnard marks yet another step towards normalcy in the 2021 NFL season.

Back in March, Dallas owner Jerry Jones shared his hopes to head back to Oxnard for this year’s training camp. In addition to that statement, the longtime Cowboys executive also set his goal of 100% capacity for AT&T Stadium in 2021.

“I want to show focus on putting our season now together, and I want our fans to count on us being there for the first games,” Jones said, per The Dallas Morning News. “And I want our preparation, our spring training — I want to see you guys at Oxnard.”

After a fan-filled training camp in Cali, the Cowboys will look to pack out the stadium in Arlington this coming season.