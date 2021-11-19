Cowboys Announce Significant Decision On WR Amari Cooper

The Dallas Cowboys have made a ginormous roster move ahead of Sunday’s showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.

They have put star receiver Amari Cooper on the COVID-19 list as his status for the game is now in question.

Cowboys placed Amari Cooper on reserve-COVID-19 list — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 19, 2021

According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Cooper will be forced to miss Sunday’s game. Rapoport suggested Cooper might be in danger of missing Dallas’ Thanksgiving Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders as well.

Cooper has been arguably the Cowboys’ best playmaker this season. He has 583 yards and five touchdowns on 44 receptions. He’s coming off a bit of a down performance against the Falcons last Sunday when he finished with four receptions for 51 yards.

Despite that down game, this is not a player Dallas wants to be without, especially against the Chiefs. They woke up last week against the Las Vegas Raiders as quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 406 yards and five touchdowns to remind everyone that he’s still here.

Dallas is going to have to potentially win a shootout against Kansas City and the potential loss of Cooper will make that even harder to do.

Kickoff for this cross-conference showdown will be at 4:25 p.m. ET.