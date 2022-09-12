Cowboys Announce Starting Quarterback Decision After Injury

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 13: Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 and head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys before the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Dallas Cowboys 19-16. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys know who their starting quarterback will be moving forward.

Head coach Mike McCarthy announced on Monday afternoon that Cooper Rush will be their starter until Dak Prescott is ready to come back. He also said that the team is going to explore all options regarding a third quarterback.

This would seemingly take the Cowboys out of the running for someone like Tyler Huntley, Mason Rudolph, and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Rush has been with the Cowboys for five seasons and has appeared in nine games for them. He's racked up 488 yards through the air, three touchdowns, and an interception in those contests.

He'll now be tasked with keeping the Cowboys afloat since Prescott could be out for the next couple of months.

The Cowboys will take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 18 as they try and notch their first win of the season. Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. ET.