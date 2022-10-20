Cowboys Announce Starting Quarterback For Sunday's Game
It's official: Dak Prescott will be the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.
After missing the past five games with a broken thumb, Prescott announced that he would be the team's starter against the Detroit Lions. The star quarterback told reporters that he'll be on the field this weekend.
"Dak Prescott made it official - he’s starting Sunday vs. Detroit," Cowboys reporter Todd Archer said.
Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that Prescott was medically cleared to compete.
In Prescott's absence, the Cowboys surprisingly won four out of five games. The only loss came last weekend against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in enemy territory.
Prescott's return couldn't come at a better time. He'll face off against a Lions defense that is on pace to be one of the worst in NFL history.
Dallas and Detroit kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on CBS.