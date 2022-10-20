Cowboys Announce Starting Quarterback For Sunday's Game

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 6: Dak Prescott #4 and Cooper Rush #7 of the Dallas Cowboys warm up before a game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on October 6, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. The Packers defeated the Cowboys 34-24. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

It's official: Dak Prescott will be the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.

After missing the past five games with a broken thumb, Prescott announced that he would be the team's starter against the Detroit Lions. The star quarterback told reporters that he'll be on the field this weekend.

"Dak Prescott made it official - he’s starting Sunday vs. Detroit," Cowboys reporter Todd Archer said.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that Prescott was medically cleared to compete.

In Prescott's absence, the Cowboys surprisingly won four out of five games. The only loss came last weekend against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in enemy territory.

Prescott's return couldn't come at a better time. He'll face off against a Lions defense that is on pace to be one of the worst in NFL history.

Dallas and Detroit kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on CBS.