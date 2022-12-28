Cowboys Announce Tony Pollard's Status After Not Practicing This Week

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Running back Tony Pollard (20) of the Dallas Cowboys during pregame warm-ups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

It might be the Ezekiel Elliott show for the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night.

Fellow running back Tony Pollard is questionable for Thursday's game against the Titans after he didn't practice this week due to a thigh injury. According to Jane Slater, Pollard is going to travel with the team and will warm up to see how he feels.

This would be a big loss for the Cowboys especially since Pollard has yet to miss a game this season. He's been ultra-reliable as he's rushed for 988 yards and nine touchdowns off 186 carries.

Together, he and Elliott form one of, if not the best running back tandem in the NFL.

The Cowboys won't be the only team dealing with an injury to a running back in this matchup. Titans star running back Derrick Henry is doubtful for the contest with a hip injury.

They could just be resting him since this game doesn't mean much in the grand scheme of things. They'll be playing for a division title against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18.

Kickoff for Thursday's contest will be at 8:15 p.m. ET.