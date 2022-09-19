Cowboys Announce Week 3 Decision On Dak Prescott

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys takes a moment prior to playing the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys got a surprise win on Sunday as backup quarterback Cooper Rush led them to victory over the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals in relief of an injured Dak Prescott.

But will Dak be available for the Cowboys' big Week 3 matchup against the New York Giants? Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones made it clear that he won't.

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones announced that Dak will not play against the Giants in Week 3 and is iffy at best for Week 4 against the Washington Commanders. He suggested that the “very best it would be” would be Week 4 or in Week 5 against the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Luckily for the Cowboys, the performance of Cooper Rush in Week 2 will likely give fans confidence that they can hold the fort while Dak recovers from a serious hand injury.

Cooper Rush completed 61-percent of his passes for 235 yards and a first-quarter touchdown in a 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Rush is now 2-0 in two starts for the Cowboys in relief of Dak Prescott. Not bad for a player who didn't get his first start until his fifth year in the league.

If Rush can lead the Cowboys to even one win over the next two weeks, they'll be in pretty good shape for when Dak returns in the middle of the season.

