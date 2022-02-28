Cowboys Appear To Have Made A Decision On Ezekiel Elliott

Although some are calling for the Dallas Cowboys to part ways with three-time Pro Bowler Ezekiel Elliott; Stephen Jones says the veteran running back isn’t going anywhere.

“I want that guy on my team,” the Cowboys EVP said via Jon Machota. “You talk about playing through some injuries. He’s a competitor. I think he’s a damn good running back. … Obviously, his money is guaranteed. He’s going to be here, there’s no question. We’re fortunate to have him.”

Zeke is now six seasons deep with the Cowboys and hasn’t looked like the back he was coming out of Ohio State for quite some time.

In two of his first three seasons, Elliott led the NFL in rushing yards. However, he also led the league in carries. And those touches appear to have worn on his body over the past couple years.

Backup Tony Pollard has given the Cowboys run game some juice with his explosiveness out of the backfield; and while Zeke is still productive and loved in the locker room, he’s not what Dallas envisioned him being when they signed him to his top-of-the-market, six-year extension back in 2019.

I've had some people ask why it costs so much money to move on from Zeke, so I tried to simplify the answer as much as possible:https://t.co/qlzsbGvR6h — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) February 25, 2022

All that said, the Cowboys don’t really have much of a choice given the money he’s owed.

Hopefully, Elliott’s able to prove some of the doubters wrong with a healthy, bounce back season as Dallas attempts to win their first Super Bowl since the mid-90’s.