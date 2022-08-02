Cowboys Are Dealing With 3 More Notable Injuries

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

It's barely been a week, but the Dallas Cowboys are already banged up.

It all started on Monday when wide receiver James Washington fractured a bone in his right foot. He was set to miss the next 6-10 weeks after undergoing surgery on Tuesday.

Head coach Mike McCarthy has now confirmed that tight ends Jeremy Sprinkle and Jake Ferguson are banged up. Sprinkle is dealing with an Achilles issue while Ferguson is nursing a hamstring injury.

Linebacker Jabril Cox is also hurt with a knee injury, but McCarthy expects him to return to practice on Thursday.

Ferguson is the backup tight end behind Dalton Schultz while Sprinkle is the fourth-string tight end. The former was a fourth-round pick in this year's draft and is set to be a reliable target for quarterback Dak Prescott.

Sprinkle spent the 2021 season in Dallas and only tallied three receptions for 31 yards. For his career, he has 37 receptions for 332 yards and three touchdowns.

Cox is Micah Parsons' backup heading into the season. He played in only two games last year and recorded two tackles.