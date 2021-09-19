Cowboys Are Making Notable Change On Defense Today

The Dallas Cowboys are in need of some pass rush help, with DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory both out on Sunday.

So, the NFC East franchise is turning to its first round pick rookie.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are shifting rookie Micah Parsons from outside linebacker to defensive end.

The Cowboys are in need of some help on the defensive line, due to the injury to Lawrence and the status of Gregory.

With a serious need at an important spot on defense, the #Cowboys are shifting LB Micah Parsons to DE. A look at the ramifications of the move for the talented rookie: https://t.co/br6IPr9V03 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2021

From NFL.com:

When the Dallas Cowboys drafted Micah Parsons at No. 12, they selected the consensus top rated off-the-ball linebacker despite already being stacked at the position group. And just two weeks into the season — out of a serious need — they are already moving him. The talented tackler from Penn State will essentially move to defensive end, sources say, beginning with Dallas’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

With Parsons moving to defensive end, Leighton Vander Esch, Keanu Neal and Jaylon Smith should see most of the time at linebacker.

The Cowboys and Chargers are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on CBS.