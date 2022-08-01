Cowboys Are Reportedly Fearing Significant Injury Loss

The Dallas Cowboys could be without one of their new wide receivers to start the 2022 season.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team is concerned that James Washington suffered a Jones fracture in his foot during practice. Washington had to be carted off the field and is undergoing additional testing.

Washington signed a one-year contract with the Cowboys in the offseason after he spent the first four years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He was in and out of the lineup when he was a Steeler but always produced when he was able to get some starts. His best season came in 2019 when he racked up 44 receptions for 735 yards and three touchdowns.

That's the only season to date where he's finished with over 400 yards receiving.

Hopefully, Washington's injury isn't too serious since he's expected to be in the lineup every game this upcoming season.