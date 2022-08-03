Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Former 1st Round Pick

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 21: A view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 21, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Earlier this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys seemed intent on bolstering their pass rush.

Dallas made significant offers to Randy Gregory and Von Miller - both of whom opted to sign elsewhere. In late July, the team brought in former Atlanta Falcons star Takkarist McKinley as well.

While the team didn't sign sign a pass rusher, they are adding to the defensive side of the ball. According to a report from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Cowboys signed former No. 9 overall pick Anthony Barr.

Check it out.

The Minnesota Vikings selected Barr with their first-round pick in 2014. The former UCLA star made his presence felt immediately, earning Pro Bowl honors in just his second season.

That was the first of his four-consecutive Pro Bowl appearances for the Vikings. After spending his entire eight-year career with the Vikings, Barr is ready to step into a new uniform.

The star linebacker joins a stacked linebacking corps for the Cowboys.