Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Notable Tight End

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly adding a tight end.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys are going to sign former Houston tight end Seth Green to the practice squad. The team hosted him for a workout on Tuesday and liked what they saw.

Green played at Houston during the 2021 college football season and finished with 13 receptions for 157 yards and three touchdowns.

He was originally with the Houston Texans earlier this year but was released by the team in late August.

Green will now join a Cowboys team that's dealing with injuries at tight end. Dalton Schultz is hurt again which means they had to explore other options for the position.

We'll see if Green is brought up to the 53-man roster before the Cowboys take on the 5-0 Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football next week.

Kickoff will be at 8:20 p.m. ET.