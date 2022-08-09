Cowboys Assistant Coach Dealing With 'Private Health Matter'

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 30: The Dallas Cowboys logo at AT&T Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Cowboys secondary coach and defensive pass game coordinator Joe Whitt won't be making the trip for Dallas' preseason opener this weekend.

On Tuesday, the team released a statement that the assistant coach is tending to a "private health matter."

Dallas Cowboys Secondary Coach/Defensive Pass Game Coordinator Joe Whitt is addressing a private health matter, and he will not be traveling with the team to Denver for Saturday's preseason game. He has been absent from practice, but he as been participating in meetings with coaches and players.

Whitt's spent 15 years in the NFL, getting his start with the Falcons in 2007 before spending 11 years in Green Bay.

Whitt then served as the Browns secondary coach before returning to Atlanta as a part of Dan Quinn's staff in 2020. When Quinn took the Cowboys defensive coordinator job, Whitt followed, helping coach up one of the league's most turnover-hungry units.

He even got a few interviews for DC positions this offseason.

Hopefully his health matter resolves itself in a positive way and he's able to return to doing what he does best: helping the Cowboys win games.