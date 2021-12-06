Cowboys Assistant Coach Reportedly Candidate For College Job

A Dallas Cowboys assistant coach is reportedly being targeted for a college football head coaching position.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Cowboys senior assistant coach George Edwards has emerged as a candidate for the Duke Blue Devils head coaching position.

Duke parted ways with longtime head coach Dave Cutcliffe earlier this year. Edwards was a four-year letterman with the Blue Devils.

“Cowboys senior defensive assistant George Edwards has emerged as a candidate for the head coaching job at his alma mater Duke University, sources say. Edwards was a four-year letterman for the Blue Devils, who parted ways with David Cutcliffe last month,” Pelissero reports.

The Cowboys have had a couple of key assistant coaches linked to college jobs in recent years. Most notably, Kellen Moore has been a popular candidate for some vacancies, though he’s chosen to stick with the NFL.

Dallas is 8-4 on the season heading into Sunday’s game against Washington.