The Cowboys Set A Pandemic Attendance Record On Sunday

Despite a terrible record and a raging pandemic, the Cowboys continue to post impressive attendance numbers in 2020. Dallas hosted 31,700 fans for Sunday’s contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

To be fair, many of those fans were displaced Pittsburgh supporters. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger even commented on the matter, joking that Pittsburgh is the “world’s team” instead of “America’s team.” Regardless, there was a lot of support for both sides in the stadium on Sunday.

Fans who made the trip were treated to a great game. Pittsburgh, despite entering the game with a 7-0 record, didn’t take the lead until the final few minutes when Roethlisberger found Eric Ebron for an eight-yard score. The Steelers won the game 24-19.

Dallas, with injuries to Dak Prescott and Andy Dalton, started Garrett Gilbert instead of Ben DiNucci. He performed well in the loss.

Cowboys set COVID-19 pandemic attendance record of 31,700 with a little help from Steelers fans@DavidMooreDMN | #CowboysNation https://t.co/z6wlIYvP1Q — SportsDay Cowboys (@dmn_cowboys) November 9, 2020

The loss drops Dallas to 2-7 on the season. The Cowboys, despite playing in a weak NFC East division, would likely have to win out to make noise in the playoff race. Considering their quarterback situation, that’s hard to see.

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, moved to 8-0 and remains the NFL’s lone unbeaten team. The Steelers have won a number of close games so far this season. They’re one of the favorites to play in the Super Bowl this year.

Hopefully, next year, stadiums can return to max capacity for games. Pfizer’s vaccine news on Monday morning could be a big step in that direction.