The Cowboys Have Already Benched 1 Defensive Player vs. Eagles

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys watches the action from the sidelines in the first uqarter of a game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on September 16, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys entered today’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles in need of a win to clinch the NFC East division. Jason Garrett’s team has not gotten off to a good start.

Dallas trails Philadelphia, 10-0, late in the first quarter.

The Cowboys’ secondary has been picked apart for several big plays by Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. One defensive back in particular has been targeted.

Dallas’ Chidobe Awuzie was targeted early by the Eagles’ passing attack. He did not appear to handle it very well.

So, the Cowboys’ coaches have made a mode. Dallas has reportedly benched Awuzie and replaced him with Jourdan Lewis.

Lewis is now at left cornerback with the Cowboys’ base defense.

Wentz opened the game by going 9 of 11 for 107 yards and one touchdown.

The Cowboys are trailing the Eagles, 10-0, at the end of the first quarter.

