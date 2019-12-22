The Cowboys Have Already Benched 1 Defensive Player vs. Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys entered today’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles in need of a win to clinch the NFC East division. Jason Garrett’s team has not gotten off to a good start.

Dallas trails Philadelphia, 10-0, late in the first quarter.

The Cowboys’ secondary has been picked apart for several big plays by Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. One defensive back in particular has been targeted.

Dallas’ Chidobe Awuzie was targeted early by the Eagles’ passing attack. He did not appear to handle it very well.

So, the Cowboys’ coaches have made a mode. Dallas has reportedly benched Awuzie and replaced him with Jourdan Lewis.

Jourdan Lewis in for Chidobe Awuzie … According to @KristiCowboy, Cheeto has been benched because of his poor play to start off the game #DallasCowboys — T̷R̷O̷Y̷ ̷H̷U̷G̷H̷E̷S̷ (@TommySledge) December 22, 2019

Lewis is now at left cornerback with the Cowboys’ base defense.

Chido Awuzie was replaced by Jourdan Lewis in the last drive and Lewis opens this drive with the base defense. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 22, 2019

Wentz opened the game by going 9 of 11 for 107 yards and one touchdown.

The Cowboys are trailing the Eagles, 10-0, at the end of the first quarter.