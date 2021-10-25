The Dallas Cowboys had a bye this weekend.

Dallas, 5-1 on the season, was off this Sunday, following last weekend’s big overtime win against the New England Patriots. The bye was nicely timed for quarterback Dak Prescott, who’s recovering from a calf strain, suffered in last weekend’s overtime win.

While the Cowboys players were off this weekend, the team’s cheerleaders were apparently not.

Formula 1 racing came to the United States this weekend, with a grand prix being held in Austin, Texas.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders were spotted on the track prior to the opening of the race.

It was a pretty fun scene in Austin.

“They’re interviewing Toto Wolff in front of the Cowboys cheerleaders! Less than 10 minutes before the race…This is unbelievable!” one F1 fan tweeted.

“That was the greatest pre-game show in Formula 1 history by far and I don’t think it’ll ever be topped.”

It was a pretty fun day overall.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took the win in Austin, while Lewis Hamilton finished in second place and Sergio Pérez finished in third.