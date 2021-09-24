Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Offers Update On WR Amari Cooper

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy offered an encouraging injury update for star wide receiver Amari Cooper on Friday.

Cooper was limited in Thursday’s practice with a nagging rib injury that he likely re-aggravated during this past weekend’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

While the four-time Pro Bowler was unable to get full practice reps in, McCarthy said he did a “nice job” yesterday and expects him to notch the same rep count in today’s workout, per NFL Network insider Jane Slater.

Cooper’s rib injury isn’t the Cowboys’ only issue heading into Week 3. McCarthy has already ruled defensive end Dorance Armstrong (ankle), offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe (illness) and DE Carlos Watkins (knee) out for Monday’s game. Safety Donovan Wilson (groin) also received a DNP designation on Thursday, but his game status is still up in the air.

Offensive lineman La’el Collins is currently serving a five-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy and wide receiver Michael Gallup was placed on IR with a hamstring injury earlier this season.

With all of these missing players, a healthy status for Cooper would be huge for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys as they head into a divisional matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.