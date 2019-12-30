There Are Conflicting Reports About The Cowboys’ Coaching Staff

There are conflicting reports about the state of the Dallas Cowboys’ coaching staff following the end of the 2019 regular season. Dallas beat Washington in Week 17 to finish the year at 8-8 and major changes are expected.

One report out of Dallas says the “entire” coaching staff has been fired.

Jason Garrett is not likely to return, but it would be surprising if Jerry Jones had already decided to move on from guys like Kellen Moore and Kris Richard. You would think he would wait, make a head coaching hire, and let his new coach decide who he wants to keep.

But Mike Leslie is reporting everyone is out.

I’m told entire #Cowboys coaching staff has been fired. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) December 30, 2019

We’re told that a member of the staff texted a person close to him, and said “We’re fired.” The response was “All of you?” And the response was “Yes.” — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) December 30, 2019

This report has since been shot down by other reporters in Dallas.

“There has been no firings of the entire coaching staff in Dallas according to a number of sources here at the Star in Frisco,” NFL Network insider Jane Slater reports.

Garrett is set to meet with Jerry and Stephen Jones this afternoon. We could have clarity on the situation after that.

There has been no firings of the entire coaching staff in Dallas according to a number of sources here at the Star in Frisco. We are currently In the locker room for clean out. News to everyone. Team meeting has concluded. Jason Garrett is meeting with Jerry and Stephen Jones — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 30, 2019

Garrett reportedly addressed the Cowboys team on Monday afternoon, telling them things like “I’m proud of you guys” and “I appreciate everything you guys have done for me,” per Slater.

It certainly feels like this could be Garrett’s final day as the team’s head coach, but we don’t know that for sure yet. This was always going to be an interesting offseason in Dallas and it’s already delivering some drama on Day 1.

Stay tuned.