There Are Conflicting Reports About The Cowboys’ Coaching Staff

Jason Garrett on the sideline against the Eagles.PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 22: Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys looks down after a ruling against them during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

There are conflicting reports about the state of the Dallas Cowboys’ coaching staff following the end of the 2019 regular season. Dallas beat Washington in Week 17 to finish the year at 8-8 and major changes are expected.

One report out of Dallas says the “entire” coaching staff has been fired.

Jason Garrett is not likely to return, but it would be surprising if Jerry Jones had already decided to move on from guys like Kellen Moore and Kris Richard. You would think he would wait, make a head coaching hire, and let his new coach decide who he wants to keep.

But Mike Leslie is reporting everyone is out.

This report has since been shot down by other reporters in Dallas.

“There has been no firings of the entire coaching staff in Dallas according to a number of sources here at the Star in Frisco,” NFL Network insider Jane Slater reports.

Garrett is set to meet with Jerry and Stephen Jones this afternoon. We could have clarity on the situation after that.

Garrett reportedly addressed the Cowboys team on Monday afternoon, telling them things like “I’m proud of you guys” and “I appreciate everything you guys have done for me,” per Slater.

It certainly feels like this could be Garrett’s final day as the team’s head coach, but we don’t know that for sure yet. This was always going to be an interesting offseason in Dallas and it’s already delivering some drama on Day 1.

Stay tuned.


