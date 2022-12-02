Cowboys Could Get Star Player Back Next Week

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 02: A detail photo of a Dallas Cowboys helmet before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Cowboys Stadium on December 2, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have been dealing with a slew of injuries to their top players for most of the season. But they could be just days away from getting back one of their biggest stars.

According to Cowboys insider Jon Machota of The Athletic, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy believes that All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith could be returning soon. He said he's hopeful that Smith returns to practice next week.

Smith has not played at all this season due to a preseason injury he suffered. But rather than shut him down for the year, the Cowboys have kept him available to return as soon as he mends.

The Cowboys are fortunate that rookie offensive tackle Tyler Smith has played so well. He's started every game at left tackle this year and had contributed majorly to the team allowing only 14 sacks in 11 games.

When healthy, Tyron Smith ranks among the best offensive tackles in the NFL. The problem is, he hasn't been able to stay healthy for a full season since 2015.

Smith has missed at least three games in each of the last six seasons. He hasn't missed this many games in a season since 2020, when he missed 14.

With the Cowboys still two games behind the Eagles in the NFC East title race, they need all of the help they can get down this final stretch.

Will Tyron Smith be the difference-maker in a Cowboys playoff run?