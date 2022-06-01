Cowboys Could Have Surprising New Starting Wide Receiver

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

With Amari Cooper traded to the Cleveland Browns, the Dallas Cowboys will have at least one new starting wide receiver in 2022. But it may not be the one most people think it will be.

According to ProFootballTalk, second-year wide receiver Simi Fehoko has been getting first-team reps across from CeeDee Lamb in OTAs this week. The move comes as wide receivers Michael Gallup, James Washington and Jalen Torbert all battle injuries.

Getting to work with Dak Prescott and the Cowboys first-team offense might go a long way to securing his spot on the final 53-man roster. It might also ensure that he gets reps on offense in 2022.

As a rookie last year, Fehoko saw just seven snaps on offense and did not get a single target his way. But he's spent the offseason making changes to his body at the request of head coach Mike McCarthy in order to become more a hybrid receiver/tight end.

Simi Fehoko was a star wide receiver at Stanford who set school records en route to earning First-Team All-Big 12 honors in 2020. He followed that up with a strong Scouting Combine and wound up going to the Dallas Cowboys in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

But the Cowboys were loaded at receiver last year, relegating the rookie to special teams duties.

Fehoko will likely get more special teams jobs in 2022, but perhaps the key to getting on the offensive side of the ball is right here.

Will Simi Fehoko make enough waves to earn a starting job with the Cowboys?