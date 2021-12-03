Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence Reacts To First Game Back From Injury

Suffering a broken foot prior to the Cowboys’ second game of the season, veteran pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence missed 10 straight before making his triumphant return in last night’s win over the New Orleans Saints.

Playing more than 50 percent of defensive snaps, the star defensive end logged three tackles, one quarterback hit and batted down two passes.

After Dallas’ 27-17 victory, Lawrence reacted to his return in a postgame press conference.

“It was electric,” Lawrence said. “Just to play with the guys, at the level they’re playing with, and to be out there and have a little impact on the game, is amazing. I’m just glad to be back. Thankful I can play this game of football that I love. Glad we came home with the win.”

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said he expected Lawrence to show some rust after missing so many games in a row. But after watching last night’s performance, he came to the conclusion that “he did not,” per Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

Lawrence will look to continue his return to action with a division matchup against the Washington Football Team next week.