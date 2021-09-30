The Spun

Cowboys Defender Added To Thursday’s Injury Report

Randy Gregory on the field for the Cowboys.TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Randy Gregory #94 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after a turnover against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory was placed on the injury report Thursday. Listed with an out-of-the-blue knee injury, the veteran did not participate in today’s practice.

Gregory was not listed yesterday and was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

While this unexpected absence could be cause for concern, it appears it may not be the end of the world for the Dallas squad. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Gregory is “all good” and is still expected to start against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4.

If for some reason Gregory was unable to return for Sunday’s contest, it would be the second game he’s missed already this season. After landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list with a positive test earlier this month, the fifth-year DE missed Week 2’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

With a slew of injuries to the Cowboys’ defensive front, Gregory’s status moving forward is incredibly important. DE DeMarcus Lawrence is on IR with a broken foot and linebacker Keanu Neal/DE Bradley Anae are both out on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Gregory is joined on this week’s injury report by fellow defensive end Dorance Armstrong (ankle), defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (knee), safety Donovan Wilson (groin) and offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe (illness) — all of whom did not participate in today’s practice.

Backup running back Tony Pollard also missed today’s practice with a personal issue.

The Cowboys will kickoff against the Panthers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

