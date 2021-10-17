Cowboys Fans Have 1 Main Complaint On Sunday Night

The Dallas Cowboys and the New England Patriots are locked in a tight battle on Sunday evening. Dallas is trailing New England, 21-20, with less than seven minutes to play in the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium.

Dallas is having a frustrating day on offense, as the Cowboys have had multiple backbreaking turnovers in the red zone. That’s not what most fans are upset about, though.

No, Cowboys fans are frustrated about the defense on Sunday evening. Dallas’ defensive players have had difficulty lining up, most recently on the latest drive by the Patriots.

That kind of stuff can’t happen at this stage.

“On that 3rd and 9, Cowboys were completely confused on D about what they were supposed to do. How can that happen on the biggest play of the game so far?” Skip Bayless wrote.

On that 3rd and 9, Cowboys were completely confused on D about what they were supposed to do. How can that happen on the biggest play of the game so far? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 17, 2021

The problems started at the beginning of the latest drive, too. Dallas had 13 players on the field to start the drive, giving the Patriots an easy five yards with the penalty.

“What in the name of Rob Ryan is going on here? Cowboys had 13 players on the field defensively,” Cowboys reporter Todd Archer tweeted.

What in the name of Rob Ryan is going on here? Cowboys had 13 players on the field defensively. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) October 17, 2021

Of course, there’s some irony with all of this. The Cowboys are led on defense by Dan Quinn, who coached the Falcons in that Super Bowl against the Patriots.

“Dan Quinn‘s defense not being able to stop the Patriots offense in the fourth quarter? What a strange turn of events,” one fan joked.

The Cowboys and the Patriots are playing on CBS.