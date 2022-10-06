Cowboys Defense Could Have Notable Loss On Sunday

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys head to SoFi Stadium this Sunday for a tough game against the Los Angeles Rams, but may be without one of their key defenders for the battle.

According to Cowboys insider Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis is "hopeful" but still appears a bit iffy to go on Sunday. He's been dealing with a groin issue that started bothering him in this Sunday's win over the Washington Commanders.

The veteran cornerback wound up skipping the game entirely when his muscle didn't loosen up. However, Lewis has said it was "nothing major."

If Lewis isn't good to go, the Cowboys will have to make some major last-minute changes. Specifically, rookie fifth-round pick DaRon Bland will likely be made to start - across from Super Bowl MVP wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Jourdan Lewis has been the Dallas Cowboys' starter since 2020 but enjoyed a breakout season last year. He had three interceptions, 11 passes defended, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries with 1.5 sacks.

Lewis alone would be tested mightily by Cooper Kupp, who has given some of the best cornerbacks in the NFL trouble for years now. It's hard to imagine DaRon Bland having much more luck in just his fifth NFL game.

