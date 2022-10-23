Cowboys Defense Feared To Have Suffered Significant Injury

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 21: A view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 21, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys got a big win against the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon, but it likely came at a cost.

According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys fear that cornerback Jourdan Lewis suffered a lisfranc injury while making an interception in the fourth quarter.

Lewis is going to have more tests to confirm the injury before likely having surgery.

After Lewis picked off the pass from Jared Goff, he tried to walk off the field before he fell to the ground. He then needed assistance to get to the sideline before he was carted to the locker room.

This would be a big loss for the Cowboys if more tests confirm the injury. Lewis has played in five games this season and has racked up 23 total tackles (16 solo), one sack, and one interception.

DaRon Bland would replace Lewis if he can't play another game this season.