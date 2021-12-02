Cowboys’ Defense Set To Get A Major Boost Thursday Night

The Dallas Cowboys’ defense will be sporting a new-and-improved look later this evening.

Star defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who suffered a broken foot in opening week and missed the last 10 games, will finally make his return to the field for tonight’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

In Lawrence’s absence, rookie standout Micah Parsons has stepped up as a leader on the Dallas offense. Clearly ready for some reinforcements on the defensive side of the ball, the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Month expressed his excitement for the return of his pass-rush partner.

“He’s one of the best edge rushers in the NFL,” Parsons said, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “He’s dynamic. The energy he brings to the table is great. We’re all very, very happy to have him back. . . . He’s been hungry all year. He wanted a big year but the foot injury. I can’t wait to see what he does.”

This defensive boost for the Cowboys comes at an inopportune time for the Saints. Reports from earlier today indicate that New Orleans will be without both of its starting offensive tackles, Ryan Ramczyk and Terron Armstead. With this depleted offensive line, tonight could be open season for a hungry pairing of Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence.

Kicking off tonight at 8:20 p.m. E.T., the Cowboys will look to snap a two-game losing streak.