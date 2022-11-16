Cowboys Defensive Back Names The NFL's Best Wide Receiver

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Cowboys defense will certainly have its hands full in Sunday's game vs. the Vikings. Minnesota is rolling at 8-1 and fresh off a thrilling victory on the road over the Bills.

In the lead-up to the game, Dallas defensive back Jayron Kearse went on-record saying that Vikes wideout Justin Jefferson is the best receiver in the NFL. And it's certainly hard to argue after last week's game.

Obviously the Week 10 numbers jump out at you: 10 catches, 193 yards and a touchdown. But it's when Jefferson made those plays that makes the difference.

The third-year WR took over Sunday's game when it was winning time and came through every time Minnesota needed to have it; highlighted by his all-time catch on fourth-and-forever to keep his team's chances alive.

In nine games, Jefferson has already topped the 1,000-yard mark. Making it three straight for the two-time Pro Bowler.

At just 23-years-old, the sky is truly the limit for the former LSU star.