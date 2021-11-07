Cowboys Fans Already Not Happy With Mike McCarthy

The Dallas Cowboys are 6-1 on the season, but head coach Mike McCarthy has faced some consistent criticism for his in-game decisions.

Sunday afternoon is no different.

The Cowboys have gone for it twice on 4th down against the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. Dallas’ offense has been stopped twice by the Denver defense.

The first decision to go for it was understandable. The Cowboys’ offense was kind of in no-man’s territory. However, on the second decision, Dallas was in clear field goal territory, but decided to go on 4th and two.

First drive, I'm OK with the fourth down try. Second drive? Probably would have kicked because Denver does look salty on defense so far. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 7, 2021

Cowboys fans seem to agree.

“WHY NO FIELD GOAL THERE? DENVER IS 2ND IN THE NFL IN POINTS ALLOWED. THIS SHAPES UP AS A LOW-SCORING BATTLE. THREE POINTS COULD BE PRECIOUS,” Skip Bayless wrote.

WHY NO FIELD GOAL THERE? DENVER IS 2ND IN THE NFL IN POINTS ALLOWED. THIS SHAPES UP AS A LOW-SCORING BATTLE. THREE POINTS COULD BE PRECIOUS. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 7, 2021

The Cowboys have been consistent, though. Dallas has routinely passed up field goal opportunities for fourth down attempts.

At least McCarthy is consistent.

Mike McCarthy only likes late-game field goals. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) November 7, 2021

Today, though, the decision making is not working out.

Dallas and Denver are tied, 0-0, on Sunday afternoon.

The game is airing on FOX.