The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Cowboys Fans Already Not Happy With Mike McCarthy

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on the field.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are 6-1 on the season, but head coach Mike McCarthy has faced some consistent criticism for his in-game decisions.

Sunday afternoon is no different.

The Cowboys have gone for it twice on 4th down against the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. Dallas’ offense has been stopped twice by the Denver defense.

The first decision to go for it was understandable. The Cowboys’ offense was kind of in no-man’s territory. However, on the second decision, Dallas was in clear field goal territory, but decided to go on 4th and two.

Cowboys fans seem to agree.

“WHY NO FIELD GOAL THERE? DENVER IS 2ND IN THE NFL IN POINTS ALLOWED. THIS SHAPES UP AS A LOW-SCORING BATTLE. THREE POINTS COULD BE PRECIOUS,” Skip Bayless wrote.

The Cowboys have been consistent, though. Dallas has routinely passed up field goal opportunities for fourth down attempts.

At least McCarthy is consistent.

Today, though, the decision making is not working out.

Dallas and Denver are tied, 0-0, on Sunday afternoon.

The game is airing on FOX.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.