Cowboys Fans Are Frustrated By Sunday's Roster News

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 21: A view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 21, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There was a lot of skittishness around the Dallas Cowboys offense heading into 2022, and even more so after star quarterback Dak Prescott suffered an injury.

But the last thing the Cowboys needed before Sunday's huge game against the Cincinnati Bengals was even more bad news for their roster. Unfortunately, that seems to be what they're getting.

According to Cowboys insider Michael Gehlken, Cowboys rookie wide receiver Jalen Tolbert was seen warming up with other players who are expected to be inactive today. Tolbert was a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft but didn't play last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It doesn't bode well for Tolbert's chances of playing today if he's chilling with the players who won't be active. That fact is clearly starting to bother some Cowboys fans:

The Dallas Cowboys either traded or allowed several key receivers from last year to leave the team in the 2022 offseason. They didn't do much to replace the lost production, instead choosing to rely largely on the players they already had going into the season.

But with No. 2 wide receiver Michael Gallup recovering from an injury, there isn't a whole lot of experience for the Cowboys to work with.

And now that backup Cooper Kupp is the quarterback for the foreseeable future, the Cowboys are going to be pressed even harder to produce in the air.

Are the Dallas Cowboys in for their most frustrating season in years?