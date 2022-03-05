Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Team’s Contract Situation

Yesterday, reports indicated that the Dallas Cowboys are “likely” to part ways with star wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Understandably, a significant chunk of Cowboys fans are pretty upset by this decision — especially considering the massive six-year, $90 million contract extension the team gave Ezekiel Elliott in 2019.

“I’d keep Amari Cooper over Ezekiel Elliott, but that’s just me,” one wrote.

“The Cowboys are likely cutting a top WR because they signed Ezekiel Elliott to a contract everyone knew was insane the moment pen hit paper,” another added.

“Ezekiel Elliott owes his agent a Bentley for that contract structure bc if the Cowboys think Amari Cooper is underperforming his contract…buddy…WHEW,” another said.

The Cowboys gave Ezekiel Elliott a $90M contract to run for 4.0 yards a carry and now can’t keep a 1,000+ WR1 on the team.. pic.twitter.com/69sE9lxbMs — KyleCovers.com (@itskylecovers) March 4, 2022

Since signing his extension in 2019, Zeke certainly hasn’t looked like the player who took the league by storm in his first three seasons with the Cowboys. In 2020, he logged career-lows in both yards (979) and touchdowns (6). Though he improved this past season with 1,002 yards and 10 touchdowns, he’s yet to return to the All-Pro status that landed him his contract in the first place.

In three of his four years with the Cowboys, Cooper has logged 1,000-yard seasons. Despite splitting targets with up-and-coming star CeeDee Lamb this past season, he still logged 865 yards and eight touchdowns.

What do you think of the Cowboys’ current contract situation?