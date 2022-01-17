The Spun

Cowboys Fans Are Furious With The Refs Sunday Night

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2021 season is over.

Dallas fell to San Francisco, 23-17, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday evening. The Cowboys had a chance to pull off a miracle late, but weren’t able to get it done.

It came down to one final play.

Dak Prescott chose to run the ball with less than 15 seconds left. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, they were unable to get off another play.

Cowboys fans are not happy with the refs, as he wasn’t able to touch the ball in time.

However, the Cowboys only have themselves to blame. Dak Prescott needed to find the ref and give him the ball.

The 49ers got the win, though, advancing to the Divisional Round, where they will take on the Green Bay Packers.

