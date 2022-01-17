Cowboys Fans Are Furious With The Refs Sunday Night

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2021 season is over.

Dallas fell to San Francisco, 23-17, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday evening. The Cowboys had a chance to pull off a miracle late, but weren’t able to get it done.

It came down to one final play.

Dak Prescott chose to run the ball with less than 15 seconds left. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, they were unable to get off another play.

#DALvSF ends in controversy, as the #Cowboys fail to get final play off in time. pic.twitter.com/JKCK0vqRyK — Outsider (@outsider) January 17, 2022

Cowboys fans are not happy with the refs, as he wasn’t able to touch the ball in time.

However, the Cowboys only have themselves to blame. Dak Prescott needed to find the ref and give him the ball.

The ref running to spot the ball for the Cowboys pic.twitter.com/LV1Ga3fv7l — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 17, 2022

NFL Refs to Cowboys players after the final play pic.twitter.com/JaGnUS7vCU — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) January 17, 2022

spiked with 1 second left and refs call it game referees vs the cowboys as always — timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) January 17, 2022

The refs leaving AT&T Stadium after calling the Cowboys-49ers game over pic.twitter.com/8GocBMuQJM — BetQL (@betqlapp) January 17, 2022

The refs after saying “The Game is over”, at the end of the Dallas Cowboys game 😂 #DALvsSF pic.twitter.com/OuGlEHQkoG — Kawhi Burner (@FunGuyBurner) January 17, 2022

The 49ers got the win, though, advancing to the Divisional Round, where they will take on the Green Bay Packers.