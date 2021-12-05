Cowboys Fans Are Not Buying Jerry Jones’ Admission

The Dallas Cowboys are 8-4 on the season coming off Thursday night’s win over the New Orleans Saints. However, a once-unstoppable offense has looked rather pedestrian in recent weeks.

Some of that can be attributed to roster losses, as CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper both missed games in recent weeks.

However, some of it can also be attributed to Ezekiel Elliott. The Cowboys star running back has looked less than 100 percent in recent games. Elliott has been dealing with a knee issue, though he’s continue to push through it.

While some Cowboys fans would like Elliott to rest for a game or two, owner Jerry Jones said that won’t be happening.

“His trainers, the people that are the closest to his health, his medical situation, they think he’s really good to go,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. “And, so, I don’t see after a 10-day rest here, you know, a lot of times, if you can get through games, if you can push on, then that’s better for you than sitting it out. You actually, if you have an issue, it improves if you’re able to get through and not injure it more. He certainly didn’t injure anything more last night. So, I really look forward to a powerful and dynamic Zeke as we move on into this last part of the season.”

Many Cowboys fans aren’t buying that, though. They would like Elliott to get some rest.

“Anyone who saw him on Thursday knows that his leg is not right,” one fan tweeted.

“That might be the case but Pollard is clearly the better option now no matter how much DR/GM Jerry is paying Elliott,” another fan admitted.

“Elliott’s best days are long gone. RB come a dime dozen. He’s only 26 years old and it’s over. Jerry overpaid him but that’s on Jerry,” another fan tweeted.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, will return to the field next Sunday, taking on Washington.