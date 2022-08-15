Cowboys Fans Are Not Happy With The Dak Prescott Plan

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 02: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after completing a pass against the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys made the rather controversial decision to let several key wide receivers go or just outright get rid of them during the 2022 offseason. With Cowboys fans clamoring for the team to give star quarterback Dak Prescott more help, the team's actual plan is frustrating some of them.

On Monday, Cowboys insider Todd Archer reported that the team is planning for Prescott being able to elevate the play of his wide receivers this coming year. Owner Jerry Jones has made it pretty clear that the team has no intentions of making a move for a wide receiver and will instead rely on Prescott.

But with Michael Gallup recovering from an ACL injury and free agent signing James Washington battling a broken foot, the receiving corps is looking a bit thin outside of CeeDee Lamb right now.

As a result, Cowboys fans are practically fuming at the Cowboys for their course of action at wide receiver right now. You can tell by the comments exactly what the team thinks of Jones right now:

It's isn't irrational for the Dallas Cowboys to be expecting more of Dak Prescott with less. They're paying him over $20 million per year - a sum usually reserved for quarterbacks who can elevate the play of those around them.

That isn't to say that the Cowboys can't give Dak more receivers either though. Prescott has enjoyed some of his best seasons when he's had Pro Bowl production from at least one of his wideouts.

Will the Dallas Cowboys offense be just as good this year as last year?