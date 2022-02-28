The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Cowboys Fans Are Outraged By Wild Quarterback Suggestion

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott after Sunday's gameARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after losing to the San Francisco 49ers 23-17 in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott didn’t play great in the Cowboys’ loss to the 49ers in the Wild Card round, but there are no questions about the future of the quarterback position in Dallas.

The former Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension last offseason. Prescott has security in Dallas moving forward and he feels good about that.

However, one Cowboys writer suggests signing a veteran quarterback this offseason to create a potential quarterback battle…

Mariota could be a nice depth signing for the Cowboys, but he certainly wouldn’t be competing with Prescott for a starting spot.

“Back up battle would be live tho,” one fan tweeted.

“We’ve officially entered the offseason, folks,” another fan joked on Twitter.

“I see why people hate Cowboys fans because I do too,” another fan added on social media.

“Marcus Mariota vs Cooper Rush would make an interesting preseason battle for QB2,” one fan added on Twitter.

Mariota will likely have several notable suitors this offseason. However, if he’s interested in becoming a starter, he should look elsewhere.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.