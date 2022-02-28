Cowboys Fans Are Outraged By Wild Quarterback Suggestion

Dak Prescott didn’t play great in the Cowboys’ loss to the 49ers in the Wild Card round, but there are no questions about the future of the quarterback position in Dallas.

The former Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension last offseason. Prescott has security in Dallas moving forward and he feels good about that.

However, one Cowboys writer suggests signing a veteran quarterback this offseason to create a potential quarterback battle…

Signing Marcus Mariota Would Give Cowboys A True QB Battlehttps://t.co/uZzxISgLBf ✭ [ Written by @_MarioTovar ] — Cowboys Nation (@CowboysNation) February 27, 2022

Mariota could be a nice depth signing for the Cowboys, but he certainly wouldn’t be competing with Prescott for a starting spot.

“Back up battle would be live tho,” one fan tweeted.

“We’ve officially entered the offseason, folks,” another fan joked on Twitter.

“I see why people hate Cowboys fans because I do too,” another fan added on social media.

“Marcus Mariota vs Cooper Rush would make an interesting preseason battle for QB2,” one fan added on Twitter.

Most yards per rush among all active NFL players 1. Blake Bortles 6.24

2. Lamar Jackson 5.97

3. Marcus Mariota 5.96 min. 250 career rush attempts pic.twitter.com/cAhlr5mMM2 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 23, 2022

Mariota will likely have several notable suitors this offseason. However, if he’s interested in becoming a starter, he should look elsewhere.