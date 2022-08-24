Cowboys Fans Aren't Happy With Micah Parsons' Decision

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 25: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium on November 25, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Earlier Wednesday morning, Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons made an appearance on Undisputed with Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless.

It wasn't a one-time thing, either. The former Penn State star will be a regular on the show during the 2022 football season, appearing on Tuesdays.

Once the news broke, Cowboys fans flocked to social media to show their disapproval with the decision. Bayless has openly criticized Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over the past few years.

Fans aren't happy that Parsons has decided to join Bayless' show despite what he's said about Prescott and other Cowboys players in the past.

"micah parsons will make a weekly appearance this season on the show whose prominent host attacked dak for talking about how he experienced symptoms of depression when his brother died," one Cowboys fan pointed out.

"No Dallas Cowboys player should EVER mess with Undisputed after Skip called Dak mentally weak for mourning his brother and then instead of apologizing he doubled down," another fan said. "This not the company Micah Parsons wants to surround himself with .. they need you it’s not the other way."

Cowboys fans clearly aren't happy with Parsons' decision today.