Cowboys Fans Called Out For Despicable Behavior After Loss

Dallas Cowboys fans aren’t handling the loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

The Cowboys fell to the 49ers, 23-17, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday evening. The game came down to one final play, with the Cowboys unable to get a play off following a rush up the middle by Dak Prescott.

Cowboys fans were not happy with the officiating, as the referee wasn’t able to get to the ball in time, but the NFC East team made plenty of mistakes on Sunday afternoon.

Several Cowboys fans were reportedly throwing things onto the field following the loss.

#Cowboys fans throwing things at their own players. Got this sent to me by one. Be better fans wow! pic.twitter.com/mlVttbFlpg — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) January 17, 2022

While much of the objects were likely aimed at the referees – still terrible – there were some reportedly aimed at players.

“For those saying it was directed at refs, that would be equally awful but fan who sent it to me said absolutely at players and they were disgusted by it when I asked… to absolutely make sure that was the case,” Jane Slater added.

For those saying it was directed at refs, that would be equally awful but fan who sent it to me said absolutely at players and they were disgusted by it when I asked… to absolutely make sure that was the case https://t.co/J3WHogtqJF — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) January 17, 2022

Be better, everyone.