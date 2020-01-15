The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Hall Of Fame Snub

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson catches a touchdown.DALLAS, TX - NOVEMBER 21: Wide Receiver Drew Pearson #88 of the Dallas Cowboys scores a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football November 21, 1982 at Texas Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Pearson played for the Cowboys from 1973-83. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

The NFL announced its full list of 2020 inductees today. One glaring omission from the list was Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson.

Pearson’s candidacy has been the subject of debate over the years. But, the fact is, he’s now the only member of the 1970s All-Decade first team to not make the Hall.

Not to mention, Pearson is the only member of the 1970s All-Decade offense first and second team to not be inducted.

Pearson is clearly gutted by his personal snub, and Cowboys fans are unhappy as well. Search Pearson’s name on Twitter and you can find plenty people criticizing the voting.

Pearson also has multiple media members advocating for him.

 

Will 2021 be Pearson’s year? He’s hopeful it will be, and it would certainly make for a good story if it is.

Pearson finished his career with 489 catches for 7,822 yards and 48 touchdowns. He helped the Cowboys reach three Super Bowls and win Super Bowl XII.


Reader Interactions

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.