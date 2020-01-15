Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Hall Of Fame Snub

The NFL announced its full list of 2020 inductees today. One glaring omission from the list was Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson.

Pearson’s candidacy has been the subject of debate over the years. But, the fact is, he’s now the only member of the 1970s All-Decade first team to not make the Hall.

Not to mention, Pearson is the only member of the 1970s All-Decade offense first and second team to not be inducted.

lol man this is brutal for drew pearson. 1970s all decade offense. pic.twitter.com/uQJ5FH9ZzY — charles (ronald) mcdonald (@FourVerts) January 15, 2020

Pearson is clearly gutted by his personal snub, and Cowboys fans are unhappy as well. Search Pearson’s name on Twitter and you can find plenty people criticizing the voting.

Pearson also has multiple media members advocating for him.

Harold Carmichael was greatness and deserves to be in Hall of Fame. I still can't wrap my mind around how the voters picked a guy who made 2nd team all decade of 70s over a guy in Drew Pearson who was first team at WR. The process failed Drew Pearson again. It ain't right — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) January 15, 2020

Incredible day for the @ProFootballHOF electing 13 new members. But the sad truth is it’s tainted. There is only ONE 1st-team all-decade player from the modern era (since 1960) not in the hall – Drew Pearson; glaring omission.#FixIt pic.twitter.com/E91bAL0Mmh — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) January 15, 2020

RT if you think Drew Pearson got snubbed from the Pro Football Hall of Fame (again!) #PFHOF20 #CowboysNation pic.twitter.com/bTXYi5hnxL — SportsDay Cowboys (@dmn_cowboys) January 15, 2020

Will 2021 be Pearson’s year? He’s hopeful it will be, and it would certainly make for a good story if it is.

Pearson finished his career with 489 catches for 7,822 yards and 48 touchdowns. He helped the Cowboys reach three Super Bowls and win Super Bowl XII.