Cowboys Fans Furious With Bucs Player's Postgame Admission

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: Fans of the Dallas Cowboys celebrate after a touchdown during a game against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Football Team 56-14. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys' 2022 season got off to a disastrous start on Sunday night.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers absolutely dominated the Cowboys defensively, holding them to zero touchdowns in a 19-3 contest.

After the game, Bucs linebacker Devin White suggested that the Dallas run game is easily predictable. He said the Tampa Bay defense was able to quickly snuff out some of the same schemes the Cowboys offense used during last year's season-opener.

Take a look at the full quote here:

Cowboys fans are understandably upset about their offense's seemingly predictable run game.

"If I ran this organization, someone on the offensive coaching staff would be fired after this statement," one said.

"Since Jason Garrett was an OC here defenses have been saying this. Please dear lord I want some creativity and juice in my offense. No more Moore, he’s Garrett 2.0," another said.

"This is embarrassing, "another added.

The Cowboys finished Sunday night's game with just 71 total rush yards — 52 from Ezekiel Elliott, 11 from Dak Prescott and eight from Tony Pollard. In addition to shutting down the Dallas run game, the Bucs defense also added four sacks and one forced interception

The Cowboys, who will be without Prescott for at least the next 6-8 weeks, will look to bounce back with a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.