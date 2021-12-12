Cowboys Fans Have 1 Major Concern On Sunday Afternoon

The Spun

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on Sunday.

The Dallas Cowboys are currently leading the Washington Football Team, 27-8, in a pivotal NFC East showdown on Sunday afternoon.

All is not well for the Cowboys’ fan base, though.

While Dallas’ defense has played at an incredibly high level on Sunday, forcing multiple turnovers – and scoring a big touchdown – the offense has not looked very good.

Dallas possesses as much talent as anyone on offense, but the Cowboys haven’t been able to finish very many drives on Sunday.

It’s been frustrating, to say the least.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott isn’t completely to blame, but he hasn’t looked 100 percent since returning from his calf injury.

Thankfully for the Cowboys, they’re 8-4 – about to be 9-4 – so there’s no reason to panic.

However, if the Cowboys are going to make a Super Bowl push, they need the offense to start clicking again.

