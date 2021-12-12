Cowboys Fans Have 1 Major Concern On Sunday Afternoon

The Dallas Cowboys are currently leading the Washington Football Team, 27-8, in a pivotal NFC East showdown on Sunday afternoon.

All is not well for the Cowboys’ fan base, though.

While Dallas’ defense has played at an incredibly high level on Sunday, forcing multiple turnovers – and scoring a big touchdown – the offense has not looked very good.

Dallas possesses as much talent as anyone on offense, but the Cowboys haven’t been able to finish very many drives on Sunday.

It’s been frustrating, to say the least.

The Cowboys have a 24-0 lead vs. Washington and it's safe to say the offense still has not found its mojo. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 12, 2021

The Dallas Cowboys – The Mighty Dallas Cowboys Offense – got the ball on the Washington 25 to start their drive. And they had to settle for a field goal. Unacceptable. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) December 12, 2021

For the first time today the Cowboys offense was in a spot where the team needed them to do a little something. Pretty disappointing to punt. — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) December 12, 2021

The Cowboys offense just ain't it right now. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) December 12, 2021

The #Cowboys offense continues to look a tad off. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) December 12, 2021

It's so demoralizing that even the simplest concepts are an adventure for this offense. I assume he's healthy, because he's not even listed on the injury report. But Dak looks off today, same as he has for much of the last 4-5 weeks. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) December 12, 2021

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott isn’t completely to blame, but he hasn’t looked 100 percent since returning from his calf injury.

Thankfully for the Cowboys, they’re 8-4 – about to be 9-4 – so there’s no reason to panic.

However, if the Cowboys are going to make a Super Bowl push, they need the offense to start clicking again.