Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Their Special Teams Coach

Dallas Cowboys fans are pretty furious with special teams coordinator John Fassel on Sunday afternoon.

The Cowboys are leading the Los Angeles Chargers, 14-11, at SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon. However, Dallas’ special teams just made a very costly mistake.

After forcing a punt from the Chargers’ offense – a rarity against Justin Herbert and Co. these days – the Cowboys were called for a roughing the punter penalty. This extended the drive for Los Angeles, allowing for another scoring opportunity.

Cowboys fans are furious with the backbreaking penalty. Many are wondering why the team even rushed the punter in the first place. Dallas was in position to just play a straight return and get the ball back with a 3-point lead.

“Why would John Fassel even call for a punt rush on this situation? Why? Just play it straight, get a fair catch and let the offense work,” Cowboys writer Todd Archer tweeted.

Why would John Fassel even call for a punt rush on this situation? Why? Just play it straight, get a fair catch and let the offense work — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) September 19, 2021

Cowboys fans echoed Archer’s message.

“I’ve been screaming this for years!! The chances of you blocking a punt are almost zero. The only thing that can happen is a penalty that gives the offense the ball. Hell, high school coaches are smart enough to not rush the punter…EVER!!” one fan wrote.

“He wants to be a part of these games so bad, he’s like a player making bad decisions,” another fan wrote.

“Special teams losing them games again..it’s always something that costs them the game,” one fan wrote.

You can blame the players, too, of course, but they really shouldn’t have even gone after the punter at all. It was an extremely risky move that ended up costing the Cowboys in a big way.

Perhaps head coach Mike McCarthy will need to overrule his special teams coordinator more moving forward.