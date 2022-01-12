Cowboys Fans Loving What Micah Parsons Said Today

Through his first NFL season with the Dallas Cowboys, star linebacker Micah Parsons has become well-known for his ability to produce incredible soundbites.

During a press conference on Wednesday, the Defensive Player of the Year candidate gave his fans yet another tantalizing quote.

When told that the San Francisco 49ers like to play a tough brand of “bully ball,” Parsons shared a powerful response.

“I’m from Harrisburg [PA] where the bullies get bullied. … At some point, it’s gonna take someone to stand up and fight. I never backed down from a challenge. I would never say you can bully a lion. Ever,” he said, per Cowboys insider Jon Machota.

Unsurprisingly, Dallas fans are thrilled by this winning attitude.

Micah Parsons has bullied opposing offensive lines and quarterbacks all season. Through 16 starts in his rookie season, the Pro-Bowl LB has logged 13.0 sacks, 20 tackles for loss, 30 QB hits and three forced fumbles. His incredible play has played a massive role in the much-improved Dallas defense that’s paired beautifully with the team’s elite offensive unit.

This weekend’s matchup between the No. 3-seed Cowboys and No. 6-seed Niners is one of the most highly-anticipated contests this Wild Card weekend. Each notching strong finishes to the 2021 regular season, Dallas and San Francisco will enter the postseason significant levels of confidence.

Sunday’s game will kickoff at 4:30 p.m. ET in the Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium.