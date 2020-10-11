Cowboys Fans Are Already In Meltdown Mode This Afternoon

The Dallas Cowboys’ defense has been an absolute disaster through the first four weeks of the season. Thankfully for Jerry Jones’ team, the New York Giants are in town for Week 5.

New York should allow the Cowboys’ defense to start to get on the right track. New York is led by second-year quarterback Daniel Jones and star running back Saquon Barkley is out for the season, after all.

However, it appears the Cowboys’ defense might just be laughably bad.

Dallas took a 3-0 lead over New York with an opening field goal, but the Giants then marched right down the field for a touchdown.

It legitimately looks like the Dallas Cowboys defense heard the whole world roasting them all week long and did nothing but figure out how to continue to be bad but in different and more innovative ways — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) October 11, 2020

The Giants had scored just three touchdowns in four games. It took them just one drive against the Cowboys’ defense to get a score. And it looked really easy.

What’s the plan here?

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, the defense isn’t the only problem. Dallas’ offense, while extremely talented, is also extremely mistake-prone.

Dak Prescott just threw a pick-six on the Cowboys’ second possession of the game. The fifth-year quarterback is having a big year stats-wise, but he’s also had far too many turnovers. That just can’t happen with this defense.

It’s now Giants 14, Cowboys 3.

Yikes.